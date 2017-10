link.reuters.com/xat72t

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Vodafone may pay $1.5 bln India tax if interest waived - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/bat72t

----------

Adani Group, PEs in race for stake in Dhamra Port - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/dys72t

----------

Reliance Comm raises call tariffs by 25 pct - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/bys72t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.3050 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)