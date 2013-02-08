FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India press roundup on budget expectations - Feb 8
February 8, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

India press roundup on budget expectations - Feb 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fin Min to consult Congress party leaders before budget - Business Standard
    Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will hold consultations with Congress party
leaders on Feb. 14 amid expectations the 2013/14 budget, to be presented to
parliament on Feb. 28, will unveil populist schemes with an eye on national
elections due by early 2014.
    link.reuters.com/daz75t
    ------------
    
    Tax surcharge on income above 10 mln rupees likely - Business Standard 
    The cash-strapped government might impose a surcharge on personal taxes on
annual incomes of more than 10 million rupees ($187,700). The top income tax
rate is currently 30 percent.
    link.reuters.com/faz75t
    ------------
    
    Another hike in rail fares on the cards? - One India News portal
    Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal declined to rule out a further increase
in railway fares in the coming budget. The government had raised rail passenger
fares in January for the first time in nine years, and a cut in state subsidy on
diesel prices has further pushed up costs for the state-owned railways.
    link.reuters.com/maz75t
    ------------
    
    Tax boost likely for affordable homes - Financial Express
    The finance ministry favours giving tax breaks to investors in affordable
housing projects, a proposal made by the housing and urban poverty alleviation
ministry and similar to incentives available for investment in infrastructure.
    link.reuters.com/paz75t
    ------------
    
    Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
 ($1 = 53.2850 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
