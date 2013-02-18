FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India press roundup on budget expectations - Feb 18
#Financials
February 18, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 5 years ago

India press roundup on budget expectations - Feb 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Easier norms for equity mkts, removal of cap for FIIs seen - Economic Times
    Finance Minister P. Chidambaram may announce extensive changes in the
regulatory regime governing capital markets in the upcoming budget, including
scrapping the cap on the amount foreign institutional investors can invest in
rupee corporate debt and putting in place a simpler regime for foreign investors
in stocks and bonds.
    link.reuters.com/kuq95t
    ------------------

    Social sector spending may rise 6 pct - Economic Times 
    The budget is expected to increase the government's developmental and social
sector spending by about 6 percent for the next fiscal year starting on April 1,
after the finance minister agreed to some concession for very necessary schemes.
    link.reuters.com/muq95t
    ------------------

    Angel investors, PE and VC funds seek liberal tax regime - Economic Times
    The risk capital industry, which comprises angel investors, private equity
and venture capital funds, has sought incentives in the budget, including higher
flow of domestic capital through a liberal tax regime.
    link.reuters.com/nuq95t
    ------------------
 
    Boost likely for small and marginal farmers - Business Standard
    To boost small and marginal farmers, the budget is likely to announce a
credit guarantee fund for Farmer Producer Organisations, with equity
participation by government in such organisations.
    link.reuters.com/ruq95t
    ------------------

    Budget to ring in new tax accounting norms - Financial Express
    Keen to provide certainty in taxation and to cut down on disputes, the
finance minister is likely to introduce tax accounting standards so that
calculation of income tax other than the minimum alternate tax is independent of
a company's book profits.
    link.reuters.com/suq95t

 (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
