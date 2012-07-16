INDIA PRESS-Coal India to invest 125 bln rupees, mostly for transportation-Hindustan Times

Obama says U.S. business hobbled by India restrictions-PTI in Hindustan Times
BSNL offers to share 24,000 telecom towers with Reliance’s Infotel-Financial Express
Air India to offer voluntary retirement scheme to 5,000 staff-Mint
Reliance Capital plans mega fund for super-rich-Business Standard
U.S. PE firm NEA to invest 840 mln rupees in Trishe Developers-Economic Times
Nalco in talks to buy Indonesia’s Inalum-PTI in Business Line
