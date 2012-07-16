FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDIA PRESS-Coal India to invest 125 bln rupees, mostly for transportation-Hindustan Times
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 16, 2012 / 3:27 AM / in 5 years

INDIA PRESS-Coal India to invest 125 bln rupees, mostly for transportation-Hindustan Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

link.reuters.com/nuk49s

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Obama says U.S. business hobbled by India restrictions-PTI in Hindustan Times

link.reuters.com/pek49s

----------

BSNL offers to share 24,000 telecom towers with Reliance’s Infotel-Financial Express

link.reuters.com/kek49s

----------

Air India to offer voluntary retirement scheme to 5,000 staff-Mint

link.reuters.com/mek49s

----------

Reliance Capital plans mega fund for super-rich-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/jek49s

----------

U.S. PE firm NEA to invest 840 mln rupees in Trishe Developers-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/hek49s

----------

Nalco in talks to buy Indonesia’s Inalum-PTI in Business Line

link.reuters.com/zak49s

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.