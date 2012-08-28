FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDIA PRESS-Govt likely to launch 50-bln-rupee exchange traded fund - Indian Express
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

INDIA PRESS-Govt likely to launch 50-bln-rupee exchange traded fund - Indian Express

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/jun32t

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Citi Venture may buy stake in Shriram’s cement unit - Times of India

link.reuters.com/qen32t

----------

SpiceJet to start flights to China, Riyadh by October - Mint

link.reuters.com/pen32t

----------

Manipal Hospitals eyes 10 bln rupees from private equity - Mint

link.reuters.com/nen32t

----------

Cipla close to buying Mumbai property for 2.7 bln rupees - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/men32t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai) (ranjit.gangadharan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22 6180 7240; Reuters Messaging: ranjit.gangadharan.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.