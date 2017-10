link.reuters.com/wyp54t

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Power trader PTC puts off plans for $1 bln energy fund - Mint

link.reuters.com/xup54t

----------

Source says Wipro gets $200 mln Europe contract - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/nup54t

----------

Govt to decide NMDC share sale price on Monday - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/kup54t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)