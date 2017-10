----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Germany’s RHI may buy Orient Refractories for $112 mln - Economic Times

----

Kavveri Telecom eyes $20 mln PE funding - Business Standard

----

Godrej Properties to treble projects in 2012/13 - Business Standard

----

Orient Green Power to invest $347 in wind farm energy - Business Standard

----

FDI in insurance likely to remain 26 pct - Business Standard

----

Jet freezes expat pilot hiring - Business Standard

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.