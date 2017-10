link.reuters.com/hat79s

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Bain buys 30 pct in Genpact for $1 bln - Business Standard

link.reuters.com/dat79s

----------

Sun Pharma eyeing Germany’s Stada - Bloomberg

link.reuters.com/zys79s

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)