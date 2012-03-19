INDIA PRESS-Kingfisher Airlines could be taken to court for service tax evasion-Business Standard

Singapore PE consortium to pick 74 pct in IL&FS power plant for 40 bln rupees-Financial Express
HDFC, Pramerica frontrunners to buy Fidelity India mutual fund-Mint
Insurance, pension fund FDI reforms may be dropped-Mint
IFC to invest $60 mln in Apollo Hospitals-Business Standard
FLAG Telecom to raise $1.25-$1.5 bln via Singapore listing-Business Standard
Jet, Air India eye ECB route to raise working capital loans by 25 pct-Economic Times
Birla to invest 4 bln rupees ramp up food business-Economic Times
Honda eyes India as hub for compact diesel car engines-Economic Times
Future Group plans 18 deals to cut 78 bln rupees debt-Economic Times
