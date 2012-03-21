FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDIA PRESS-USFDA may inspect Dr Reddy's Mexico facility by end March-Financial Express
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012

INDIA PRESS-USFDA may inspect Dr Reddy's Mexico facility by end March-Financial Express

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

link.reuters.com/cax27s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

IFC to invest $20 mln in Indian clean energy fund-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/bax27s

----

PTC India to retain only 5 pct in Indian Energy Exchange-Mint

link.reuters.com/ryw27s

----

IRDA to decide if LIC should retain more than 10 pct in banks-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/myw27s

----

SBI offers customers switch to lower home loan rates-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/hyw27s

----

SEBI widens 2011 IPO fraud case to include 19 more companies-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/jyw27s

----

Four states slap 4 bln rupees fine on Reliance Power-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/fyw27s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)

