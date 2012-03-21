INDIA PRESS-USFDA may inspect Dr Reddy's Mexico facility by end March-Financial Express

IFC to invest $20 mln in Indian clean energy fund-Business Standard
PTC India to retain only 5 pct in Indian Energy Exchange-Mint
IRDA to decide if LIC should retain more than 10 pct in banks-Economic Times
SBI offers customers switch to lower home loan rates-Economic Times
SEBI widens 2011 IPO fraud case to include 19 more companies-Economic Times
Four states slap 4 bln rupees fine on Reliance Power-Economic Times
