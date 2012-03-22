FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDIA PRESS-Budget fillip for Hyundai India diesel engine plant plan-Times of India
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2012 / 3:36 AM / 6 years ago

INDIA PRESS-Budget fillip for Hyundai India diesel engine plant plan-Times of India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

link.reuters.com/huc37s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Ten in race for Fidelity India’s mutual fund business-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/duc37s

----

Genpact, Sutherland in talks to buy Apollo’s BPO arm for $220 mln-Times of India

link.reuters.com/guc37s

----

Super Religare Labs in talks with PE firms to sell 15-20 pct stake-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/cuc37s

----

Blackstone, Bain Capital in talks to buy Euronet’s Indian ATM business-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/buc37s

----

South Korean KEPCO to invest 5 bln rupees in Indian power company-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/zec37s

----

Ultratech in talks with Adhunik to buy cement plant for 7 bln rupees-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/xec37s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.