INDIA PRESS-RBI meets banks to discuss debt recast for Lavasa-Business Standard
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

INDIA PRESS-RBI meets banks to discuss debt recast for Lavasa-Business Standard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PREVIOUS ITEMS

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Emirates eyes stake in Indian carriers-Times of India

link.reuters.com/daz57s

Cabinet to decide on goods and services tax network Thurs-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/baz57s

----

Airlines may import fuel jointly-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/zyx57s

----

Ashok leyland to foray into maid-range truck market in UK-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/xyx57s

----

DOT may cut Qualcomm’s licence period-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/vyx57s

----

Walmart may enter online retail in India-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/wyx57s

----

Manipal Hospitals looks to raise 1.5 bln rupees from PE funds-Mint

link.reuters.com/syx57s

----

Mahindra to launch hybrid vehicle in 3 years-Mint

link.reuters.com/ryx57s

----

Coal India may raise prices under TCI pressure-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/nyx57s

----

Supreme Court asks capital markets regulator to reconsider MCX plea-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/myx57s

----

India Hospitality buys UK’s Adelie for 18 bln rupees-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/kyx57s ----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil

