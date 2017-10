link.reuters.com/zes77s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Welspun puts 60-bln-rupee steel project on hold-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/ves77s

----

India plans to set up sovereign fund-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/ses77s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Indulal P M)