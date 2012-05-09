FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDIA PRESS-U.S. frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry to enter India-Business Standard
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

INDIA PRESS-U.S. frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry to enter India-Business Standard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

r.reuters.com/cec28s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

BG, state-run consortium to meet May 18 on Gujarat Gas deal - Economic TImes

r.reuters.com/wac28s

----

LIC investment in ONGC profitable: minister - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/vac28s

----

BSE takes step to check abnormal stock price move- Economic Times

r.reuters.com/tac28s

----

Air India fires 10 pilots, derecognizes union - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/zac28s

----

Govt may bring incentives to boost exports - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/pac28s

----

Foreign investors turn bearish on India - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/nac28s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.