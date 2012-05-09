INDIA PRESS-U.S. frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry to enter India-Business Standard

BG, state-run consortium to meet May 18 on Gujarat Gas deal - Economic TImes
LIC investment in ONGC profitable: minister - Economic Times
BSE takes step to check abnormal stock price move- Economic Times
Air India fires 10 pilots, derecognizes union - Business Standard
Govt may bring incentives to boost exports - Economic Times
Foreign investors turn bearish on India - Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)