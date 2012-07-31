INDIA PRESS-JK scouts for rubber, tyre assets in SE Asia - DNA

link.reuters.com/kuz69s

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Chidambaram likely to become finance minister - Indian Express

link.reuters.com/huz69s

----------

Arvind eyes Debenhams, Next stores from Planet Retail - Times of India

link.reuters.com/fuz69s

----------

Govt panel to review IT industry tax - Hindustan Times

link.reuters.com/cuz69s

----------

General Atlantic in talks to buy stake in Snapdeal - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/zez69s

----------

Jet, SpiceJet, IndiGo to fly more to Gulf, SE Asia - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/xez69s

----------

Bharti exploring share issue for first time since 2002 - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/vez69s

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)