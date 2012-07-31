FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDIA PRESS-JK scouts for rubber, tyre assets in SE Asia - DNA
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

INDIA PRESS-JK scouts for rubber, tyre assets in SE Asia - DNA

Chidambaram likely to become finance minister - Indian Express

Arvind eyes Debenhams, Next stores from Planet Retail - Times of India

Govt panel to review IT industry tax - Hindustan Times

General Atlantic in talks to buy stake in Snapdeal - Economic Times

Jet, SpiceJet, IndiGo to fly more to Gulf, SE Asia - Economic Times

Bharti exploring share issue for first time since 2002 - Economic Times

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
