(link.reuters.com/zuv96t)

----------

PREVIOUS ITEM

Court says Kingfisher lenders can sell pledged UB Group shares - Mint

(link.reuters.com/fuv96t)

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.3 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)