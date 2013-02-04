INDIA PRESS-Software product firms break away to form own lobby group - Economic Times

Minister trims IndiGo’s proposal to buy aircraft - Indian Express
Godrej group chairman says properties business to lead growth - Business Standard
Global telecoms companies in race to start mobile services in Myanmar - Business Standard
Blackstone eyes big profit from Bangalore property investment - Times of India
Diageo readies plans to take charge of United Spirits - Times of India
Aditya Birla Group to build container facility for own use in Gujarat - Mint
UltraTech in talks to buy ABG Cement unit - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)