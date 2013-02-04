INDIA PRESS-Software product firms break away to form own lobby group - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/byw65t

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Minister trims IndiGo’s proposal to buy aircraft - Indian Express

link.reuters.com/zuw65t

----------

Godrej group chairman says properties business to lead growth - Business Standard

link.reuters.com/xuw65t

----------

Global telecoms companies in race to start mobile services in Myanmar - Business Standard

link.reuters.com/wuw65t

----------

Blackstone eyes big profit from Bangalore property investment - Times of India

link.reuters.com/suw65t

----------

Diageo readies plans to take charge of United Spirits - Times of India

link.reuters.com/puw65t

----------

Aditya Birla Group to build container facility for own use in Gujarat - Mint

link.reuters.com/nuw65t

----------

UltraTech in talks to buy ABG Cement unit - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/fuw65t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)