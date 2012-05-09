INDIA PRESS-StanChart global M&A head quits-Economic Times

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Panel finds flaws in India’s drug approval process-Mint

----

Airline FDI unlikely to be cleared soon - Mint

----

US frozen yoghurt chain Pinkberry to enter India - Business Standard

----

BG, state-run consortium to meet May 18 on Gujarat Gas deal - Economic TImes

----

Air India fires 10 pilots, derecognizes union - Business Standard

----

Govt may bring incentives to boost exports - Economic Times

----

Foreign investors turn bearish on India - Economic Times

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.