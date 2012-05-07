FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDIA PRESS-Tata Communications to expand in South East Asia-Economic Times
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 7, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

INDIA PRESS-Tata Communications to expand in South East Asia-Economic Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

r.reuters.com/bet97s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

HSBC may not absorb all RBS India staff - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/zat97s

----

Germany’s RHI may buy Orient Refractories for $112 mln - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/xat97s

----

Kavveri Telecom eyes $20 mln PE funding - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/rat97s

----

Godrej Properties to treble projects in 2012/13 - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/pat97s

----

Orient Green Power to invest $347 in wind farm energy - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/tat97s

----

FDI in insurance likely to remain 26 pct - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/jat97s

----

Jet freezes expat pilot hiring - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/hat97s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.