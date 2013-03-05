INDIA PRESS-Tata Motors cuts Nano output by 80 pct at Sanand factory - Financial Express

Malaysia’s Axiata eyes Bharti Airtel’s Lanka operations - Business Standard
IDFC arm invests 2.5 bln rupees in Pune real estate assets - Mint
Gammon in talks to sell 24 pct in infrastructure arm - Economic Times
Govt to discuss investment protection treaty with UAE - Economic Times
State Bank sees 140-150 bln rupees profit in 2012/13 - PTI in Economic Times
Finance minister promises more measures to revive growth - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)