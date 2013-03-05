FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDIA PRESS-Tata Motors cuts Nano output by 80 pct at Sanand factory - Financial Express
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 5, 2013 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

INDIA PRESS-Tata Motors cuts Nano output by 80 pct at Sanand factory - Financial Express

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Malaysia’s Axiata eyes Bharti Airtel’s Lanka operations - Business Standard

----------

IDFC arm invests 2.5 bln rupees in Pune real estate assets - Mint

----------

Gammon in talks to sell 24 pct in infrastructure arm - Economic Times

----------

Govt to discuss investment protection treaty with UAE - Economic Times

----------

State Bank sees 140-150 bln rupees profit in 2012/13 - PTI in Economic Times

----------

Finance minister promises more measures to revive growth - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.