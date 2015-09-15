FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firm Everstone closes third fund at $730 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Private equity firm Everstone closes third fund at $730 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Everstone Capital, a Singapore-based private equity fund and real estate firm focused in India and Southeast Asia, closed its third fund at $730 million, according to a statement.

Everstone said institutional investors had invested $700 million, while the private equity fund itself and its affiliates provided the additional $30 million for the Everstone Capital Partners III fund.

Over half of the capital came from North America, while Europe constituted about 37 percent, Everstone said. Investors included public pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and asset managers.

Among recent investments, Everstone has bought Asia-Pacific payroll business Payfront Technologies Pte Ltd and Hindustan Unilever’s bakery business in India.

Everstone also runs the Burger King franchise in India. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.