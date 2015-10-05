India private equity activity may hit record high in 2015 - report

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Private equity investments in India are poised to hit a record high this year, surpassing its previous milestone of $14.7 billion in 2007, thanks in part to large investments in the country’s online start-up sector, according to a research firm.

Private equity investments in the first nine months of the year have already reached $13 billion from 504 transactions, according to Venture Intelligence, which tracks PE, venture capital and mergers and acquisitions in India.

Investments have surged thanks to a record $5.89 billion invested in the July-September quarter, which was up 125 percent over the same period last year.

Some of the large deals in the third quarter included fund raising by Indian e-commerce firms Flipkart, Snapdeal and Ola, according to the research firm.

The revival in private equity in India comes at a time when share markets have outperformed other emerging markets such as Brazil, as investors remain hopeful about economic reforms from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.