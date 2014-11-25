FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India yet to decide on dates for key asset sales - official
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 25, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

India yet to decide on dates for key asset sales - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - India has yet to decide on the dates for selling a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Coal India and 5 percent in Oil and Natural Gas Corp , a government official said after a meeting with the finance minister on Tuesday.

The stake sales are crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to hit its ambitious budget targets. Asset sales are already running behind schedule, pressuring a deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP for the fiscal year to March.

The Coal India sale may be done in two tranches of 5 percent each, said the official who declined to be named before an announcement. The offering for shares of the world’s largest coal miner could fetch a third of the government’s $9.5 billion annual divestment target for this fiscal year.

The official said the government was monitoring market conditions to finalise dates for the sales. The government is also looking to sell 5 percent of Steel Authority of India Ltd . (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.