Deal reached to end Indian caste protests
February 22, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Deal reached to end Indian caste protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A deal was reached on Monday night to end days of protests by a rural caste that paralysed the north Indian state of Haryana and cut water supplies to Delhi’s 20 million residents, a protest leader and a police source said.

A Jat community leader said after reaching the accord with state and federal leaders that protesters would clear road blockades and end their agitation, in which 16 people have been killed and more than 150 injured. (Reporting by Rupam Jain; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

