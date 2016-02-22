FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Indian army retakes control of key Delhi water supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Indian army has taken control of a canal that supplies three-fifths of Delhi’s water, the state’s chief minister said on Monday, raising hope that a water supply crisis in the metropolis of more than 20 million people can be averted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the army had regained control from protesters of the gates of the Munak canal to the north of Delhi. He was assessing how long it would take for water to reach the city.

Protests by the Jat caste in neighbouring Haryana state have also paralysed road and rail links and killed at least 10 in a challenge to the authority of the state and national governments run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist party.

Although the government bowed on Sunday to the demand of the Jats for more government jobs and places in education, protest leaders have not yet decided to call off their agitation. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michael Perry)

