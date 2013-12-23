FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar fund in talks to invest $200 mln in Indian property-source
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar fund in talks to invest $200 mln in Indian property-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the gas-rich Gulf emirate, is in talks to invest $200 million in residential property in India, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

QIA is holding “conversations” with Kotak Realty Fund, run by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, which would manage the investments on behalf of the Middle Eastern fund, the source said, declining to be named as the deal has not been finalised.

Kotak would also make a small investment, and plans to focus on residential property developments in major cities across Asia’s third-largest economy for QIA, the source added.

Kotak declined to comment. QIA did not respond to emails or calls.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.