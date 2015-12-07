FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong 7.2 quake strikes in Tajikistan, felt in New Delhi
December 7, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Strong 7.2 quake strikes in Tajikistan, felt in New Delhi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/ALMATY (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude struck Tajikistan on Monday, shaking buildings as far away as the Indian capital of New Delhi and in Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey and witnesses said.

A spokesman for Tajikistan’s Emergencies Committee said it had no information so far on any casualties or damage from the quake. The quake did not affect Russian military bases in Tajikistan, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

The epicentre of the quake was 111 km (65 miles) southwest of Karakul, the USGS said, a sparsely populated mountainous area.

A Dushanbe resident told Reuters by telephone the quake had been felt in the capital, but described it as moderate.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty and Polina Devitt in Moscow, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Angus MacSwan

