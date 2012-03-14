India to appoint radio frequency auctioneer in 3 mths

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - India plans to appoint an auctioneer within the next three months for the third phase of FM radio frequency auction, a ministry official said on Wednesday.

“We hope to finish the first round of this auction by end of the year (2012),” Uday Kumar Varma, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, told Reuters.

India plans to sell over 850 FM radio frequency licenses in the third phase through an electronic auction. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)