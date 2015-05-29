FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leak of radioactive material at India's Delhi airport
May 29, 2015

Leak of radioactive material at India's Delhi airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - There was a leak of radioactive material on Friday on board a Turkish Airlines freight plane at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, government and airport officials said, adding it had been contained.

The leak was found in a medical consignment, a source at the capital’s airport told Reuters, adding that the site had been cordoned off by emergency services who put a blanket over the spill.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was holding a news conference when news of the leak broke, said the atomic energy experts had been immediately dispatched to the scene.

The airport source denied media reports that leak was large and said no people had suffered any radioactive contamination. The airport was later due to put out a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

