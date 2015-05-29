Radioactive leak in Delhi was sodium iodide - regulator

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - The leak of radioactive material on Friday at Delhi’s international airport was of sodium iodide 131, an official at India’s Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) told Reuters.

“It’s a localised leak,” AERB Vice-Chairman R. Bhattacharya told Reuters by telephone.

Sodium iodide 131 is used in so-called nuclear medicine, and is used for treatment of hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancers. It emits radiation and must be handled with care to minimise inadvertent exposure to health workers and patients.

Bhattarcharya said that the AERB was part of an emergency response team at the scene of the incident. He said that one of four consignments of sodium iodide had leaked. It had been “separated” and the area cordoned off, he said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)