3 months ago
Investigators raid homes of Indian ex-finance minister, son - TV
May 16, 2017 / 3:37 AM / 3 months ago

Investigators raid homes of Indian ex-finance minister, son - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 16 (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son, television news channels reported on Tuesday.

A total of at least 14 locations in Chidambaram's home city of Chennai were searched by the CBI, India's main federal crime-fighting agency, Republic TV reported.

A CBI spokesman in New Delhi could not confirm the raids. Chidambaram, who served in the Congress government that was voted out of office in 2014, could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Rupam Jain and Paul Tait)

