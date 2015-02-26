India's railway budget to signal road to reform: minister

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India’s railway budget, to be presented later on Thursday, will signal the direction of long-term reforms needed to revamp the world’s fourth-largest rail network, its minister said.

“The budget will set the direction of long and difficult road of reform,” Suresh Prabhu told state-run broadcaster DD News ahead of his budget presentation.

India’s decrepit state-run train services stand to receive at least a 25 percent boost in investment to over $9 billion, funded solely by falling fuel costs, according to officials familiar with the railway budget. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)