FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian railways to monetise existing assets: minister
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indian railways to monetise existing assets: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indian railways will monetise its existing assets rather than selling them to raise funds, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said while presenting his budget for financial year 2015/16.

The government has raised the planned outlay for the next financial year that begins in April by 52 percent to 1.1 trillion rupees, Prabhu said on Thursday.

India will increase investment in its overloaded railway network to 8.5 trillion rupees ($137.32 billion) over the next five years and will modernise existing tracks and introduce faster trains, the government said. ($1 = 61.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.