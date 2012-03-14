FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indian railway raises passenger fares for 2012/13
March 14, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Indian railway raises passenger fares for 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say fare hike is first in nearly a decade)

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned railway will raise passenger fares for fiscal year 2012/13, the railway minister said on Wednesday, the first increase in nearly a decade.

Unveiling the ministry’s budget to parliament for one of the world’s largest rail networks, Dinesh Trivedi also said gross traffic receipts for the same period were expected at 1.33 trillion rupees ($26.64 billion). ($1=49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

