OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Indian railways plans to borrow $3 bln in 2012/13
#Industrials
March 14, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Indian railways plans to borrow $3 bln in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in headline and first paragraph after the figure in the budget document differed from what the minister said in his budget speech)

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India’s railway ministry plans to borrow 150 billion rupees ($3 billion) from the market through the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) in the 2012/13 fiscal year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday.

Speaking as he unveiled the ministry’s budget to parliament, he also said India planned to invest $147 billion in the railways during the next five-year plan period that runs from 2012 to 2017. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)

