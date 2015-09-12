FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two British women killed in Indian train derailment
September 12, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Two British women killed in Indian train derailment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Two British women have been killed and five injured on Saturday after two carriages of an Indian train derailed on route to the Himalayan city of Shimla, a railways spokesman said.

The women were part of a group of 37 British tourists who had hired four carriages on the Kalka-to-Shimla train, a popular heritage journey in northern India. Two of the carriages derailed about 15 minutes after setting off from Kalka at 1245 IST, Anil Saxena, a spokesman for Indian Railways told Reuters.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known and the railways are investigating, Saxena said.

The injured British tourists are being treated at a hospital in the city of Chandigarh, he said. No one else was hurt. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)

