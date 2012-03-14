FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian railway to hire about 100,000 staff in 2012/13
March 14, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

Indian railway to hire about 100,000 staff in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India’s railway plans to recruit about 100,000 people in the 2012/13 fiscal year, compared with more than 80,000 hired in 2011/13, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday.

Unveiling the ministry’s budget to parliament, he also said India planned to invest $147 billion for railways in the next five-year plan period that runs from 2012 to 2017.

Indian railways is one of the world’s largest employers, with more than 1.3 million people, according to government data from 2009/10. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

