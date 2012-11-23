FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Ranbaxy recalls generic Lipitor from U.S.
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 23, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

India's Ranbaxy recalls generic Lipitor from U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ranbaxy Laboratories, India’s top drugmaker by sales, said it has recalled its cholesterol lowering drug atorvastatin from the United States.

The recall will temporarily disrupt supplies of the generic Lipitor to the U.S., Ranbaxy, a unit of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co, said in a statement.

The investigation in this regard is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which the company expects to resume supplies, it said.

Ranbaxy shares extended losses and were down 1.87 percent by 0553 GMT. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.