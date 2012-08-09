FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ranbaxy post Q2 loss of $106 mln
#Healthcare
August 9, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

India's Ranbaxy post Q2 loss of $106 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ranbaxy Laboratories, India’s top drugmaker by sales, reported a consolidated net loss of 5.86 billion rupees ($106 million) as foreign exchange losses ballooned despite a surge in sales.

Ranbaxy, controlled by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co, recorded a loss of 5.99 billion rupees on foreign currency derivatives in fiscal second quarter ended June, compared to a gain of 1.12 billion rupees a year earlier, it said.

Net sales rose 54.5 percent to 31.74 billion rupees, Ranbaxy said.

Analysts had forecast net profit at 3.21 billion rupees on net sales of 29.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 55.28 rupees Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI ;Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
