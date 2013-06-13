FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ranbaxy eyes U.S. drug launches with sales exclusivity
June 13, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Ranbaxy eyes U.S. drug launches with sales exclusivity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Ranbaxy Laboratories, India’s No.1 drugmaker by sales, plans to file three to four generic drug applications every year that can earn it a six-month marketing exclusivity in the United States, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The first company that seeks approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of a patented medicine gets exclusive rights to sell it for 180 days after patent expiry.

“We have a very ambitious growth plan for our U.S. business,” Arun Sawhney, told Reuters in an interview, a month after the company pleaded guilty in a U.S. Justice Department probe related to drug safety.

“We are targeting three to four first-to-file filings every year... We will be strengthening our dermatology business in the U.S. with a good slew of products in the future.”

Ranbaxy is controlled by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
