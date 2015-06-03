Five men held on rape charges in Goa

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Police have arrested five men on charges of assaulting and raping two women tourists in Goa, a local official said late on Wednesday.

The men stopped the women’s taxi on Monday evening, posing as anti-narcotics police, Umesh Gaonkar, district superintendent of police for North Goa, said.

The women and the taxi driver were taken to a flat where they were assaulted, Gaonkar told Reuters. The driver was released the next morning and helped police find the women and the men accused of attacking them.

Millions of Indians took to the streets in 2012 after a medical student was gang-raped and killed in New Delhi, to demand official action to reduce the number of assaults on women.