High court upholds Delhi rapists' death sentences
#Industrials
March 13, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

High court upholds Delhi rapists' death sentences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - Four men convicted of raping and murdering a woman in New Delhi had their death sentences upheld on Thursday for a crime that caused a huge public backlash against an entrenched culture of violence against women in India.

The Delhi High court upheld the order to hang the four handed down in their trial last September. Defence lawyers said earlier they would appeal to the Supreme Court if the death sentences remain in force. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
