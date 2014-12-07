FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber cab driver in India arrested after suspected rape
December 7, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Uber cab driver in India arrested after suspected rape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian police on Sunday arrested a cab driver suspected of raping a female passenger who hailed a ride with him via Uber, the U.S. online taxi service that has launched an aggressive international expansion.

“The prime accused in the case has been arrested,” Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner with the Delhi police, told Reuters.

The suspect was arrested in his home town in Uttar Pradesh where his car was earlier found abandoned. He will be brought before a court in New Delhi on Monday.

The 26-year-old woman told police on Saturday that she had been sexually assaulted and beaten when she got a ride with the Uber driver after a social event late Friday in south Delhi. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Catherine Evans)

