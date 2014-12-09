Delhi bans all internet taxi firms after Uber rape claim - report

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India’s capital has banned internet-based taxi firms after a female passenger reported she was raped by a driver contracted to U.S. online cab company Uber, the Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The Delhi transport department issued an order late on Monday that only six registered radio taxi companies are allowed to operate in the area, the Indian Express said.

“All other transport/ taxi service providers through web-based technology, who are not recognised, are prohibited from providing such services,” the newspaper said quoting the order, which could not immediately be confirmed.

Online ride-hailing service Uber was blacklisted in New Delhi on Monday after police said it had failed to run background checks on the driver, who was arrested three years ago in a similar case but later acquitted.

The Indian Express also reported that Home Minister Rajnath Singh may issue a statement to parliament calling on India’s federal states and union territories to ban Uber. The company operates in around 10 Indian cities.

Uber did not respond to an email request from Reuters on Monday for comment on the ban against it in New Delhi. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christopher Cushing)