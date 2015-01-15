FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India rate cut indicates shift in monetary policy stance: finmin adviser
January 15, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

India rate cut indicates shift in monetary policy stance: finmin adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The inter-meeting rate cut by India’s central bank indicates a shift in its monetary policy stance, the finance ministry’s chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise inter-meeting cut, yielding to signs of slowing inflation, while acknowledging the government’s efforts to contain the fiscal deficit.

Deputy Finance Minister Jayant Sinha earlier welcomed the rate cut, saying it reflected easing inflation concerns and vindicated the government’s efforts to achieve economic growth without stoking inflation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

