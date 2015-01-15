India's cbank rate cut will help revive investment cycle - Jaitley

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s 25 basis point cut in interest rates will help revive capital investments in Asia’s third-largest economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

Acting ahead of a scheduled monetary policy meeting on Feb. 3 and the government’s annual budget statement late next month, the central bank surprised markets by lowering the repo rate - its key lending rate - to 7.75 percent from 8.0 percent, where it had been for the past year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)