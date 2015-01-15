FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India finmin welcomes RBI rate cut as inflation drops
January 15, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

India finmin welcomes RBI rate cut as inflation drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Indian finance ministry welcomed an inter-meeting rate cut by Reserve Bank of India on Thursday, saying it reflected easing inflation concerns and vindicated the government’s efforts to achieve economic growth without inflation.

Deputy Finance Minister Jayant Sinha also told Reuters that the quarter-point rate cut would mark an “inflection point” after a period of high interest rates. (Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

