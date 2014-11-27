FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jaitley to meet Rajan Monday to urge rate cut - source
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

India's Jaitley to meet Rajan Monday to urge rate cut - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Dec. 1 to urge a cut in interest rates when the central bank holds a policy meeting the next day, a senior finance ministry source said.

“A rate cut is needed now,” the source said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It can help the auto and housing sectors.”

Gross domestic product figures for the quarter to September, due out on Friday, are expected to show that economic growth slowed from the prior quarter, the source also said.

“The second quarter (of the fiscal year) is always challenging. The number could be lower than in the first quarter.” (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
