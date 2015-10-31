FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finance minister says hopes low interest rates, inflation to stay
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
October 31, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Finance minister says hopes low interest rates, inflation to stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at an Economist conference in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday he hoped interest rates and inflation would remain low to help revive the economy.

“We can look back with a sense of satisfaction over the last year. The Reserve Bank of India has also on four occasions taken positive steps as far as rates are concerned. Hopefully this movement is there to stay,” Jaitley said at an industry event in Mumbai.

Last month, the central bank cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a bigger-than-expected move, which, along with low levels of inflation, is expected to help a slowing economy.

Jaitely also said the government would soon announce measures to deal with the debts faced by the power industry.

Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.