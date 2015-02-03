RPT-India cbank to look at overall budget, not just fiscal deficit

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India says it is not locked into a specific number on the fiscal deficit, but will look at the overall budget package before deciding on interest rates, governor Raghuram Rajan told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, RBI held interest rates steady at 7.75 percent after easing monetary policy just three weeks ago, likely leaving its next move until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)